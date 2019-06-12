Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.04.

Several brokerages recently commented on MUR. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Murphy Oil from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE MUR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. 2,036,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,815. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 8,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $242,054.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Mireles sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

