Neblio (NEBL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $608,198.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $20.29 million and $608,198.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00017171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00039548 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00026112 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00030120 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00058892 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00028686 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000363 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,240,167 coins and its circulating supply is 14,537,719 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.