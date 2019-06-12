Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $58,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,298,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,847 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26,295.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,950,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,192,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,591,815,000 after acquiring an additional 374,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,297,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,919,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,479,369,000 after acquiring an additional 62,461 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $6,301,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $2,761,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,824 shares of company stock valued at $26,390,919 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Broadcom to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Broadcom to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.86. 1,067,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $197.46 and a one year high of $323.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

