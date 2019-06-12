Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 250,420 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,214,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250,420 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.08% of Fluidigm worth $69,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 3,543.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 40.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLDM shares. BidaskClub cut Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Fluidigm from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Fluidigm in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

FLDM traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 361,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,800. The firm has a market cap of $808.57 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.32. Fluidigm Co. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.18 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 43.75% and a negative net margin of 60.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

