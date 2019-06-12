New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,767,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 98.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 113,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,209 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 451,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,455,674. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $266.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

In related news, Director Dominick Ciampa acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $394,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,167.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hanif Dahya acquired 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,148.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/new-york-community-bancorp-inc-nysenycb-shares-bought-by-smith-shellnut-wilson-llc-adv.html.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.