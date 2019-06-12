New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rudolph Technologies were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 177,888 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,535,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,834,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 190,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 80,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 74,746 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTEC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,612. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $762.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

