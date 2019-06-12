Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley set a $139.00 price target on Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $626.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.35 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 14.26%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $270,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,689 shares in the company, valued at $10,897,570.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,163. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

