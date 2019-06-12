NEXT (NET) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One NEXT token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00012201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a total market cap of $49.51 million and $6.65 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.01666395 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001658 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00062086 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001387 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 973,628,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,269,268 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

