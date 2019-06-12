NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Major Shareholder Purchases $322,890.00 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $322,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. 720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,270. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $18.75.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter.
NGM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.
About NGM Biopharmaceuticals
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.
