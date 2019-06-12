NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Major Shareholder Purchases $322,890.00 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $322,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. 720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,270. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $18.75.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter.

NGM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/ngm-biopharmaceuticals-nysengm-major-shareholder-purchases-322890-00-in-stock.html.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.