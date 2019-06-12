Noah Malone Mitchell III Purchases 6,772,612 Shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Stock

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III bought 6,772,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $5,282,637.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,471,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,607,388.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Noah Malone Mitchell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Noah Malone Mitchell III bought 52,575 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $41,008.50.

On Thursday, May 30th, Noah Malone Mitchell III bought 142,068 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,654.40.

On Friday, May 24th, Noah Malone Mitchell III bought 3,100 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Noah Malone Mitchell III bought 29,802 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,841.60.

On Friday, May 10th, Noah Malone Mitchell III bought 23,549 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,661.75.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Noah Malone Mitchell III bought 70,780 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $55,208.40.

Shares of TAT opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.38% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

