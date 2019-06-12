Norcros plc (LON:NXR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Norcros’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NXR traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 205 ($2.68). 87,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Norcros has a 12-month low of GBX 183 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The firm has a market cap of $164.76 million and a P/E ratio of 9.81.

Get Norcros alerts:

NXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Norcros in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Norcros in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price for the company.

WARNING: “Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.60 Per Share” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/norcros-plc-lonnxr-declares-dividend-increase-gbx-5-60-per-share.html.

About Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.