Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $1.34 Million Position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 78.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 37.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.57. 5,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,751. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $41.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBDC. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

