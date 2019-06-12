Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $84.41 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3,197.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 539,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.4% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $264.72. 72,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,129. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $214.83 and a 52 week high of $270.86.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/northeast-financial-consultants-inc-has-84-41-million-stake-in-vanguard-sp-500-etf-nysearcavoo.html.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.