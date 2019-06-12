Northern Trust Corp Has $156.96 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,484,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $156,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 468.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,837,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $69,738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,850,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,388 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 135,304.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.44. 102,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.49 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 39.40% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $101,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Jamieson sold 16,435 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $301,253.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,887.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

