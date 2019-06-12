Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 5,571 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNW shares. ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

GNW stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genworth Financial Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

