Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $211,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 117.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 29.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hologic by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, Director Sally Crawford sold 12,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $585,888.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,662.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $200,298.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.15. 11,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,947. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $48.82.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $818.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co-cuts-stake-in-hologic-inc-nasdaqholx.html.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.