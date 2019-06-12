Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $159,000 Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.81 to $35.63 in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 68,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,520. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.61.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 356.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Douglas Parker purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.09 per share, with a total value of $1,404,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,843,955.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 95,000 shares of company stock worth $2,674,350. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

