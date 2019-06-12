nOS Market Cap Reaches $3.81 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. nOS has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $30,606.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00429904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.62 or 0.02355406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000412 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00158068 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004102 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official website is nos.io. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

