NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys 3,850 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 1,283.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE LTC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41. LTC Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 95.25%. The business had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-buys-3850-shares-of-ltc-properties-inc-nyseltc.html.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.