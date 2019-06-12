NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Grows Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 357.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 45.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,369,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,208,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $699,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.75. 1,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,651. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.17 and a 52 week high of $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $338.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $2,219,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 67,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $4,379,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 699,582 shares of company stock valued at $45,579,410 over the last three months. 40.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

