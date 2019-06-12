NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:JHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:JHD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 3,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,495. NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

