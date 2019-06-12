Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NPN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. 1,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $14.45.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.
