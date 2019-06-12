NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the semiconductor provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.39. 885,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,231. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $117.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 23.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.32.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

