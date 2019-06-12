O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 95,580 Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 95,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZNGA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $925,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Zynga by 20.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,138,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after purchasing an additional 533,925 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 1.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 10,828,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $196,869.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,760,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $9,700,933.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,620,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,291,302.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,095,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 919,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,508,649. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.17). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Stephens upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Zynga from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.52.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

