Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up 2.5% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,477,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,133,793,000 after buying an additional 1,370,841 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,146,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,804,000 after buying an additional 744,802 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,890,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $607,087,000 after buying an additional 246,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $560,842,000 after buying an additional 316,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $475,929,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.75. 246,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,843,024. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $86.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 21.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Eugene L. Batchelder purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $437,801.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marcia E. Backus purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,016.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 56,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,400 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

