Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $847.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.05. Omega Flex has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.79 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 18.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

