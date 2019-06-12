Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 20,297 The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,501,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,762,000 after buying an additional 47,846 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,448,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after buying an additional 286,024 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,422,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after buying an additional 1,096,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after buying an additional 145,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,400 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $51,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEO. ValuEngine lowered The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The GEO Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:GEO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The GEO Group Inc has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.83 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 20,297 The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board-acquires-shares-of-20297-the-geo-group-inc-nysegeo.html.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.