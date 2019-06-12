Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $287,000 in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,078 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,681,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,842,000 after purchasing an additional 170,388 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 22.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $23,210,000.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

NASDAQ ROCK traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.09. 2,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.51. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROCK. BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board-invests-287000-in-gibraltar-industries-inc-nasdaqrock.html.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.