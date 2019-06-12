Ontology Price Reaches $1.42 on Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00017520 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, Binance and Koinex. Ontology has a market capitalization of $703.35 million and approximately $135.29 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00025116 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004391 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001152 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,757,215 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitbns, OKEx, Upbit, BCEX, Bibox, Kucoin, Gate.io, Koinex, Binance, Indodax, BitMart, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.