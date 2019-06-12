Origin Asset Management LLP Invests $304,000 in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Stock

Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 72,726 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 37,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,657. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 47.10%. The firm had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $4.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 2.31%.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 4,547 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $122,950.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 3,283 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $104,268.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,876 shares of company stock worth $2,313,979 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Warrior Met Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

