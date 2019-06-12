Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Buys C$17,110.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$17,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,408,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,356,678.86.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$57,000.00.

On Monday, May 27th, Robert Wares purchased 30,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$18,910.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$30,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Robert Wares purchased 47,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$30,875.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Wares purchased 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Robert Wares purchased 75,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$41,525.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00.

On Friday, March 29th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$24,850.00.

CVE OM opened at C$0.64 on Wednesday. Osisko Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.46 and a 12 month high of C$0.72. The firm has a market cap of $88.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

