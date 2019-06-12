Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OSMT) is one of 564 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Osmotica Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals $263.70 million -$109.40 million -5.41 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Competitors $2.12 billion $221.77 million -3.81

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4824 13634 28495 1036 2.54

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 407.25%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 65.25%. Given Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Competitors -1,496.32% -853.06% -29.84%

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms. It also provides women's health products, including Divigel for menopause, as well as OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods; and RVL-1201 for treating Blepharoptos. In addition, the company's non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets to treat major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for treating; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate to treat hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for treating nutritional requirements during pregnancy, as well as Osmodex ANDAs and other ANDAs for various treatments. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

