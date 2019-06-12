Overbrook Management Corp Has $18.14 Million Holdings in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Overbrook Management Corp raised its position in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 521,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,747 shares during the period. SPX accounts for about 3.9% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in SPX were worth $18,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SPX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPX by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after buying an additional 72,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPX by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 85,575 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SPX by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,843,000 after buying an additional 80,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other SPX news, CAO Michael Andrew Reilly sold 45,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,501,356.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

SPXC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. 3,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,872. SPX Corp has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. SPX had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

