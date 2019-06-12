Palouse Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,688. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $25.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

