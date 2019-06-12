Palouse Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,477 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,227. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

WARNING: “Palouse Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,477 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/palouse-capital-management-inc-purchases-8477-shares-of-ishares-us-preferred-stock-etf-nasdaqpff.html.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.