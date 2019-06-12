Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $11.80 Million Holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 28.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 235,193 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $11,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Range Resources by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 256,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 116,477 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,929,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,051 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of RRC stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,639,367. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Range Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.65 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.08%.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi purchased 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $100,344.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

