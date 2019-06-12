Park Group (LON:PARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Equities research analysts at Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Park Group (LON:PARK) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Park Group stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 68.25 ($0.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,736 shares. Park Group has a one year low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 82.50 ($1.08). The company has a market cap of $126.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.77.

About Park Group

Park Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, gifts, and hampers in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

