Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,076 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 19,774 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 462.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Jerry Windlinger purchased 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $34,737.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 100,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $2,024,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,801,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,145,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

Shares of PE stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $427.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/parsley-energy-inc-nysepe-shares-sold-by-dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale.html.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.