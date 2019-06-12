Patten Group Inc. Sells 694 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,489,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,286,000 after buying an additional 843,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,126,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,770,000 after buying an additional 1,735,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,374,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,882,000 after buying an additional 53,068 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,536,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,477,000 after buying an additional 45,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,119,000.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $163.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,077. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $129.51 and a 1 year high of $167.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

