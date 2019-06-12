PayCoin Price Tops $0.0109 on Top Exchanges (XPY)

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, PayCoin has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PayCoin has a total market cap of $130,378.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000232 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PayCoin Coin Profile

PayCoin (XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. PayCoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin. The official website for PayCoin is www.paycoin.com.

Buying and Selling PayCoin

PayCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

