PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 98,188 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PDL BioPharma were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 47,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 89,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDLI shares. BidaskClub lowered PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

PDL BioPharma stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.91 million for the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. acquired 6,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,001.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,333,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,000,003. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/pdl-biopharma-inc-nasdaqpdli-position-reduced-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI).

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.