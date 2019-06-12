Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,633 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 245,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,364 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $267.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

