Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for UNITE Group (LON:UTG)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

UTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Get UNITE Group alerts:

Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 952.50 ($12.45) on Tuesday. UNITE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 975.50 ($12.75). The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24.

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.