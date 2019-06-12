Peerplays (PPY) Price Hits $0.74

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00009107 BTC on major exchanges. Peerplays has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $141,504.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peerplays alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00415409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.86 or 0.02350288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00158580 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000835 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.