Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,541.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,319,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,049,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,645 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,054,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,763 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 18,204,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,260 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $101,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.67 per share, for a total transaction of $211,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,705. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/philip-morris-international-inc-nysepm-shares-sold-by-lee-danner-bass-inc.html.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.