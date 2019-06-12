Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 22,305 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 118.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 522.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 38,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,512. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.41.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $25,052.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $4,258,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,900,360. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 22,305 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/pictet-asset-management-ltd-acquires-22305-shares-of-zillow-group-inc-nasdaqz.html.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.