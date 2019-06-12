Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 37.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $46,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LSXMA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.20. 12,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.22. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $48.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

