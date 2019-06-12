Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Holdings Raised by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 8,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $106.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

