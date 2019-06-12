Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.25 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 53.96% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We believe CA is a very attractive and sensible brand extension for PLTH given the state’s market size and its proximity to the successful brand recognition PLTH has established in NV. Key Points Following its thorough and deliberate search that took many factors into account, management identified a premier retail site located within the city of Santa Ana where it intends to open one of the largest dispensaries in the world (~40K sq ft), behind its Las Vegas SuperStore location. As we’ve previously mentioned, we believe the California market is the first logical point of national expansion for Planet 13’s brand given the early success the company’s achieved in the neighboring Nevada market.””

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLNHF opened at $2.11 on Monday. Planet 13 has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

Planet 13 Company Profile

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational cannabis in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide recreational cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company sells its products online.

