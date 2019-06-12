PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 18.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 8.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 1.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 6,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $410,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,637.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 9,244 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $624,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,185 shares of company stock worth $1,303,622 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti set a $72.00 price objective on Toro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,032. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Toro Co has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $75.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

